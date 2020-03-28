Kajal Aggarwal enjoys re-telecast of, Ramayana and Mahabharat on DD: ‘Taking me back to childhood’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:15 IST

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal started her weekend by watching the re-telecast of iconic teleserials Ramayana and Mahabharat. In a Saturday morning tweet, the actor said, “So glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology.”

“Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan,” Kajal wrote.

National broadcaster Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand, union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts puke emoji

Ramanand Sagar directed Ramayana was a popular serial in the late 1980s. The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh potrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988.

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

Follow @htshowbiz for more