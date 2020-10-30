Kajal Aggarwal makes for a stunning bride, shares first picture with her lehenga to show fans ‘the calm before the storm’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:54 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all decked up and ready to get married. Kajal is all set to tie the knot with interior designer Gautam Kitchlu on Friday evening in Mumbai.

Kajal has shared her first picture as a bride, wearing all the bridal jewellery and showing off her look in perfect hair makeup. She is seen sitting in a serious pose in a white dressing robe. Her hair is tied in a sleek bun and decorated with jewellery. Behind her, a lehenga hangs from the ceiling. “Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched,” she captioned her post.

The actor received a tonne of compliments for her pictures and good wishes for her big day. Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Soooo pretty! Beautiful you look!” Tammanaah Bhatia wrote, “God bless.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Kaj love love and lots of love to u both.” Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations buddy party is due.”

Kajla and her family left for the wedding venue early on Friday morning. She posed for the paparazzi outside her home with her mother. A video also showed Kajal and her sister welcoming the guests while dancing to the dhol. Kajal’s elder sister was also seen dancing with her son in her arms.

Also on Friday, Kajal had shared a happy picture of herself from her haldi ceremony. The picture showed Kajal getting smeared with turmeric paste during the pre-wedding celebrations. She added her wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched in the caption.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

Kajal had recently announced her wedding date on Instagram. She wrote, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter