Kajal Aggarwal posts fresh pics from wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sean Connery

Kajal Aggarwal posts fresh pics from wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sean Connery

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kajal Aggarwal shared new pictures from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. Amitabh Bachchan along with many other Bollywood stars paid tributes to Sir Sean Connery.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, Hollywood legend Sean Connery died on October 31.
Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, Hollywood legend Sean Connery died on October 31.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Mukesh Khanna defends sexist statement: ‘I am not worried that the female community will turn against me’

Actor Mukesh Khanna has defended his comment about women venturing out of homes for work. He had said in an interview that women should not compete with men and stay at home.

Read more here

Kajal Aggarwal kisses husband Gautam Kitchlu’s hand in new pics from wedding: ‘Married my best friend and soulmate’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared fresh pictures from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu and had interesting notes to add about the customs they followed. She wrote about love, companionship and her preparation for the big day.

Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Sean Connery, says ‘he gave life to 007’, Priyanka Chopra bids him farewell with warm note

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, among many other Bollywood actors, paid tributes to Sir Sean Connery, who died on Saturday, aged 90.

Read more here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana recreates Ariana Grande’s look from new album for Halloween. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a huge Ariana Grande fan. She has recreated the singer’s look for Halloween this year. Check out what she posted on her Instagram stories.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut pens poem, shoots stunning video at Manali home amid mountains. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has written a poem about a longing for summer and shared a gorgeous video to go with it on Twitter. The actors shot the video in summer months at her home in Manali.

Read more here

