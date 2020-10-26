Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time as she wishes fans on Dussehra, see here

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:48 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Dussehra. This is the first time she has shared pictures with him since the time she announced their wedding date.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.” In the pictures, Kajal and Gautam look blissfully happy. In one of the them, she looks at him indulgently as he has his arm around her. In others, they happily pose for the camera.

In early October this year, Kajal announced her wedding plans and wrote: “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

For the uninitiated, Gautam is a businessman who owns an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares photos of himself running marathons. His account is followed by Kajal.

She had recently taken to Instagram stories to share a new video of herself showing off a huge engagement ring on her finger.

