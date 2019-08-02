Kajol and her son Yug join mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa at tree-planting drive. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Kajol began her weekend by giving back to the nature. She and her son Yug took part in her sister Tanishaa’s tree-planting drive at Mumbai’s Lonavala. They were also joined by their mother and veteran actor Tanuja and actor Jackie Shroff.

Kajol shared a video from the drive on Instagram and inspired her fans to plant more trees as well. “It is impossible for 1.37 billion of us to share a healthy environment with a bare 21.54% of tree cover. 1 person on an average consumes oxygen produced by 7 trees in the entire life. Hence, I request everyone to support @stamp_ngo Here is my #stampofsupport #KajolPower @tanishaamukerji,” she captioned the post. In the video, she is seen getting her hands into the mud and planting saplings with her family. Kajol wore a pink suit and a clear, PVC raincoat over it to sheild herself from the rain.

Kajol with her family.

Kajol planting trees with her son and sister.

Jackie Shroff gives Tanuja a hug.

Tanuja, who recently underwent operation for diverticulitis in May, also looked happy to be with her family. Pictures from the drive show Tanishaa tying a hairband on her mom’s forehead and Jackie giving her a tight hug.

Tanishaa worked in films such as Sssshhh, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie. Lately, she has been busy with her NGO, named Stamp. “I feel strongly about the environment. I have been busy working with my NGO. It’s about planting trees and reducing the carbon footprint. Climate change has become a huge issue now, and we have only three years to do something about it. If we don’t do anything in these three years, then it will be difficult for us to live in Mumbai,” she said.

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela which failed at the box office.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:06 IST