Kajol shares pics from My Name Is Khan as film turns 10: ‘It will always be one of my most fav memories’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:12 IST

Kajol was feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as her film My Name Is Khan clocked 10 years. The actor took to Twittwe and shared a video montage of several pictures from the film and its sets.

“Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan,” she wrote in a tweet. The film’s director Karan Johar replied, “Love you so much.”

My Name Is Khan starred Shah Rukh Khan as a Muslim man with Asperger’s syndrome in post 9/11 America. He travels around the country, confronting racism and making friends. Kajol played his hairdresser wife, who leaves him after her son dies in a hate crime.

Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan@karanjohar @iamsrk @M_Contractor pic.twitter.com/uqvWQIK56Z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 12, 2020

Fans showered love on Kajol and the film on Twitter. “A movie that enlightened the entire world, a movie that is still relevant today, a movie that will always be remembered,” wrote one. “Brilliant movie thi dubara ise great movie nahi baneghi nice movie (There will never be a more brilliant movie than this),” wrote another.

Karan shared a compilation video of glimpses from the film and in the caption expressed why the film will always be very special to him. "#10yearsofmynameiskhan. This will always remain an extremely special film for me....a film that not only had relevant messaging but also (in my opinion) a beating heart!"

Further expressing his gratitude and appreciation for Shah Rukh, Karan wrote, "Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai!"

"Love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you," he wrote, thanking Kajol, and the film’s writer, Shibani Bathija.

