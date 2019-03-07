Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s look revealed. Meet the virtuous man of Karan Johar’s epic drama

Actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and the rest of the cast of Kalank has shared the second character poster from the film, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur. The fiery red poster shows Aditya with a stern look on his face and holding a sword in his hand.

“He defines the nobility of his era! Here’s Dev!,” Alia wrote in her tweet. “A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Presenting Dev Chaudhry,” wrote producer Karan Johar with the pic.

Earlier on Thursday, Varun had also shared his own poster from the film. “It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar,” he tweeted along with a poster of the film in which he can be seen in intense look, having smudged kohl eyes, pierced ears and long tresses.

Alia described Varun’s character as “fearless in love, fearless for love”. Sonakshi called Zafar “the flamboyant hero of our larger-than-life world”. Sharing a glimpse of Zafar, Karan said that Zafar “flirts with life and danger”.

Earlier, Karan posted an emotional post about the film saying Kalank was very close to his heart as it was the last film on which his father, the late Yash Johar, worked on.

“A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... A film I passionately believe in... the last film my father worked on before he left us. It was his dream to see this film come through.

“I couldn’t fulfil his dream then, my spirit was broken, but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid. The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice... Set in the 1940s, but its heart lives on. I am excited, anxious and emotional about this one.”

Directed by Abhishekh Varman, Kalank also features Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on April 19.

