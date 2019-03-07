Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan plays the fearless Zafar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha share pics
Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Dharma Productions have shared the first look of the upcoming period drama. Check it out here.bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2019 11:30 IST
Actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha have shared the first poster for their upcoming ensemble drama, Kalank. On Wednesday, producer Karan Johar had teased a big reveal for Thursday.
The first poster reveals Varun’s character’s name as Zafar. “It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar,” Varun wrote in a Twitter post. Sharing the same poster, Alia wrote on Twitter, “Fearless in love. Fearless for love. Super happy to present Zafar!” Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s post came with the caption, “The flamboyant hero of our larger-than-life world. Presenting Zafar!”
It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar! #MenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @sonakshisinha @abhivarman @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/UGfWmVKxYh— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 7, 2019
Karan in his Wednesday post had written that Kalank was a “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.”
A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.....#KALANK
The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.
Madhuri was signed for Kalank after Sridevi’s death, who was originally supposed to star opposite Sanjay Dutt. “When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud,” Madhuri had earlier told DNA.
Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank
Varun and Alia have previously worked together in their debut movie Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania; Kalank is their fourth movie together. Speaking about working with Alia on Kalank, Varun wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her. All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don’t let you down and hope we don’t.”
Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s and is being directed by Abhishek Varman who has earlier helmed 2 States. Karan Johar’s father, the late Yash Johar, was supposed to produce Kalank but the film was shelved after pre-production.
First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:28 IST