Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 23, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kalpana Lajmi funeral attended by Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan. See pictures

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who died on Sunday, was cremated at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium. See pictures from the funeral here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 23, 2018 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kalpana Lajmi,Kalpana Lajmi funeral,Kalpana Lajmi Death
Shabana Azmi pays her last respects at filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi’s funeral.

Film industry personalities such as Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal attended the funeral of filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who died in Mumbai on Sunday following a multiple organ failure. She was 64.

Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium amid a gathering of close friends and family members, including mother Lalita Lajmi. A wreath was sent by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to pay respects to Lajmi.

Lajmi was the niece of the legendary Guru Dutt and was acclaimed for making women-oriented films like Rudaali, Ek Pal, Daman and Chingaari.

"Extremely sorry to inform you that Kalpana Lajmi passed away this morning at 4.30 am," the filmmaker's spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS.

Lajmi breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she was admitted in the intensive care unit since Tuesday due to kidney-related issues, the spokesperson added.

The cremation was held at the Oshiwara crematorium. You can see photographs here.

Mourners gather at Kalpana Lajmi’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and director Hansal Mehta, among others mourned the demise of "fearless" filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi on social media.

Raveena, who worked with Lajmi in Daman and won National Film Award for Best Actress for the film, took to Twitter to recall the "treasured" memories spent on the movie sets.

Here are more reactions:

With agency inputs

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 14:14 IST

tags

more from bollywood