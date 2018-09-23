Kalpana Lajmi funeral attended by Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan. See pictures

Film industry personalities such as Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal attended the funeral of filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who died in Mumbai on Sunday following a multiple organ failure. She was 64.

Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium amid a gathering of close friends and family members, including mother Lalita Lajmi. A wreath was sent by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to pay respects to Lajmi.

Lajmi was the niece of the legendary Guru Dutt and was acclaimed for making women-oriented films like Rudaali, Ek Pal, Daman and Chingaari.

"Extremely sorry to inform you that Kalpana Lajmi passed away this morning at 4.30 am," the filmmaker's spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS.

Lajmi breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she was admitted in the intensive care unit since Tuesday due to kidney-related issues, the spokesperson added.

The cremation was held at the Oshiwara crematorium. You can see photographs here.

Mourners gather at Kalpana Lajmi’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and director Hansal Mehta, among others mourned the demise of "fearless" filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi on social media.

Raveena, who worked with Lajmi in Daman and won National Film Award for Best Actress for the film, took to Twitter to recall the "treasured" memories spent on the movie sets.

Here are more reactions:

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

Very very sad to hear that #KalpanaLajmi who made such beautiful films as #Rudaali has passed away. May God give her peace. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 23, 2018

Sorry to hear of the passing of Kalpana Lajmi, a film-maker of rare sensitivity. The repertoire of her work, from depicting strong and resilient women to cinematic renditions of Assamese life, was remarkable. Condolences to her family and well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2018

Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 23, 2018

Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

With agency inputs

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 14:14 IST