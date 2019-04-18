Kangana-Alia row: Pooja Bhatt takes a dig at ‘hyenas that come out to offer solace’, Twitter asks if she means Randeep Hooda

The Alia Bhatt versus Kangana Ranaut controversy seems to have taken an uglier turn with their respective sisters taking sides. While Rangoli Chandel continued to target Alia and her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt as well as Randeep Hooda, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt has surprised her followers with a cryptic tweet.

Pooja tweeted, “And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say.”

And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 17, 2019

Pooja’s tweet comes a day after Alia’s Highway co-star Randeep Hooda had come out in support of the actor. Many on Twitter asked if Pooja was alluding to him.

Standing by Alia, Randeep had tweeted, “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.” Alia had also acknowledged his support saying, “Randy.”

Rangoli had taken note of Randeep’s tweet and responded to him on Twitter. She tweeted, “Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda.” She added, “(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai @RandeepHooda”.

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

For the record, Kangana had launched a fresh attack at Alia by calling her a mediocre actor. Bollywood Life had run a poll asking viewers who was a better actor: Kangana or Alia. Kangana had emerged as a favourite among the viewers in response to which she had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Kangana had played the role of Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi whereas Alia had played the female lead in Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. Both the films received positive reviews from the critics and crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

