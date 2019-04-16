Randeep Hooda defends Alia Bhatt after Kangana Ranaut’s attack, her sister Rangoli brands him ‘permanent failure’

Actor Randeep Hooda has tweeted words of support to his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt after she was attacked by Kangana Ranaut again. He said he is glad she is not letting Kangana’s opinions affect her.

“Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself,” he wrote in his tweet. Alia reacted to his tweet, writing, “Randy”.

Camp Kangana was quick to retaliate. Her sister Rangoli Chandel launched an attack on Randeep for supporting Alia and called him a ‘permanent failure’. “Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai. (The nepotism gang couldn’t muster the courage so they put you on the frontline to save Alia baby. I know what you did during Ungli, how much you harassed Kangana and how big a bootlicker you are of Karan Johar. Even then, you could not amount to anything. At least people like Alia are successful due to their sycophant nature but you are a permanent failure.)

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Also read: Rishi Kapoor has a question for India’s World Cup squad, asks ‘why most of our cricketers sport beards?’

Kangana had recently called Alia a mediocre actor. She added that it was embarrassing to compare her performance in Manikarnika with Alia’s work in Gully Boy. “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised,” she told Bollywood Life.

Alia later told Bollywood Hungama that she hopes to win her approval with hard work. “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

On Monday, Rangoli attacked Alia and her mother, actor Soni Razdan as well. In a tweet, Rangoli hinted at Alia and Soni’s British citizenship as she wrote, “These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.”

Kangana has been at Alia’s throat since last year, criticising her for not watching her films, giving her compliments or generally not speaking about socially important issues.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 18:17 IST