Kangana Ranaut does a dangerous wheelie on Mental Hai Kya sets. See new pics

New pictures of actor Kangana Ranaut on the sets of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya have been revealed. Kangana is wearing a police uniform and appears to be doing a stunt on a motorcycle in the pictures. The film will reunite her with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Kangana appears to be in a closed and controlled environment, with her bike harnessed on wires. She has a look of concentration and dark glasses on her face as she does a wheelie with the bike.

According to a Times of India report, Mental Hai Kya deals with mental health and hallucinations, and depicts the relationship of an ex-couple. It is possible that these pictures are from a dream sequence, in which Kangana’s character imagines herself as a cop. Kangana had said in a statement, “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.”

Rajkummar recently spoke up in defence of Kangana’s first film as director, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He tweeted, “Just watched #Manikarnika. An amazing film that chronicles the life of the queen of Jhansi. Kangana,as always, was phenomenol as Rani Laxmi bai. Now can’t wait for you guys to watch #MentalHaiKya.”

Besides Mental Hai Kya, Kangana will be seen in an upcoming multilingual biopic of Tamil actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. She will also star in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 20:17 IST