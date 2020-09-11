Kangana Ranaut kicks off her day with motivational post, childhood pic: ‘Never let your mind dominate your feelings’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:55 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a motivational post about not letting one’s mind be in-charge of one’s feelings.The actor even shared a childhood picture with her post.

Kangana took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the picture. It showed a young Kangana dressed in her school uniform, posing with a friend. Her trademark curls look cute as she struck a fierce pose. “Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you,” she captioned her post.

Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you🙂 pic.twitter.com/YutaWvpzBU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the day the actor returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished illegal alterations at her office. The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know why the BMC entered the property when the owner was not present.

Kangana, whose comment likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir triggered a spat with the Shiv Sena, was told by party leaders not to return to Mumbai for ‘disrespecting ‘the city. She was granted Y-plus security by the home ministry for her arrival.

On Thursday, the actor visited her office, accompanied by her aides and security guards. She was seen without a mask and inspected the rooms that were wrecked during the demolition process. In a tweet, the actor said she doesn’t have money to “renovate” it but she will still ensure that it is up and running soon.

Also read: Rashami Desai sides with Ankita Lokhande in spat with Shibani Dandekar: ‘People’s minds have become so small’

“I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world,” she said, using the hashtag #KanganaVsUddhav.

Follow @htshowbiz for more