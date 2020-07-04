e-paper
Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Taapsee Pannu, Thappad actor tweets about 'bitter people'

Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Taapsee Pannu, Thappad actor tweets about ‘bitter people’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team has again tweeted about Taapsee Pannu, calling the Thappad actor ‘chaploos’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have been involved in a longstanding feud.
Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have been involved in a longstanding feud.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on her contemporary, Taapsee Pannu. In a tweet, Kangana’s ‘team’ wrote that Taapsee is a supporter of the ‘movie mafia’ and wants to ‘derail’ the ‘movement’ started by Kangana.

Responding to a tweet in which a person had shared screengrabs of news stories in which Taapsee had spoken about the nepotism debate, Kangana’s team wrote, “Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana,dey want to b in movie mafia good books,dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment f a woman,shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr.”

 

Taapsee, two hours later, tweeted quotes about ‘bitter people’. She wrote in her tweet, “A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it.” She didn’t name anyone in her tweet.

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan distances himself from Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism comments, defends Karan Johar: ‘Not sure it’s all deserved’

One of the quotes shared by Taapsee reads, “Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can’t be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don’t become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity.”

This isn’t the first time that the two have feuded. Previously, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’.

