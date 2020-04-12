e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut plays cards with family, sister Rangoli Chandel shares pic

Kangana Ranaut plays cards with family, sister Rangoli Chandel shares pic

Kangana Ranaut played cards with her family and sister Rangoli shared a picture of the same. She also revealed that their father never allowed them to play cards in their childhood.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut plays cards with family.
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is making perfect use of her family time as she is living with them in Manali during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She played cards with her family and sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture from their game session.

In the picture, the entire family, including Kangana’s father, is seen playing cards in an open area. The scenic beauty of the mountains in the background adds to the serenity.“Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game...too much fun,” Rangoli wrote.

When a Twitter user took a jibe at Kangana and asked if they were playing with money, Rangoli had a curt reply and responded with, “Arrey what money ?? Who has money in lockdown ? Ha ha in lock down more than money you need love to survive.”

Recently, Rangoli shared pictures from Kangana’s childhood. One of the pictures showed Kangana decked up in a red sari with a pallu on her head. Sharing Kangana’s childhood pictures on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, “Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared.” The actor is seen with her other friends, one of them dressed up as Hanuman and another girl in a saint’s attire.

