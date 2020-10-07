Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker’s jibe, says will return awards if proven wrong: ‘Watch interview again if your memory is weak’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut is standing by her earlier statement, saying that she will return her awards if her accusations are found wrong in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Swara Bhasker tweeted a veiled comment at Kangana on Wednesday afternoon, the latter also shared a tweet in reply.

“This is my interview, if your memory is weak then watch it again. If I have made a single false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Lord Ram. I will give my life for a promise. Jai Shri Ram,” she tweeted and added the #KanganaAwardWapasKar hashtag that has been trending since Swara’s tweet.

ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम 🙏#KanganaAwardWapasKar https://t.co/j6H8zLsuEp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2020

The medical board of the AIIMS had earlier submitted a report on Sushant’s death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The panel headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta said in the report that Sushant died by suicide. Kangana has mentioned in an interview that Sushant was ‘murdered by movie mafia’.

“They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” she had said in an interview to Republic TV.

Swara mentioned in her tweet how ‘some people’ has proclaimed that they would return their awards if their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong. “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???,” Swara wrote in her tweet.

