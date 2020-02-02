Kangana Ranaut reveals new pics from Thalaivi sets as she meets Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, see them here

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari visited her ‘dost’ (friend) Kangana Ranaut while the latter was in Chennai shooting for her upcoming release Thalaivi and we can’t get over how gorgeous Kangana looks in the traditional attire.

Ashwiny took to her Instagram to share glimpses from their meeting as she captioned her post by sharing, “Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut.” Dressed in red sari paired with golden jewelry, Kangana seems to be all set for a classical dance performance for the film where she plays actor-turned politician and late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

In the series of pictures, both the ladies are seen to be having a hearty conversation.

Ashwiny, who entered Bollywood with her 2016 release Nil Battey Sannata has recently been appreciated by critics for her 2020 sports-drama ‘Panga’ which featured Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in leading roles. In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana Ranaut is seen making an inspiring comeback to Kabaddi with support from her family and friends. The film also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha in supporting roles.

