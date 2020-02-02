e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reveals new pics from Thalaivi sets as she meets Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, see them here

Kangana Ranaut reveals new pics from Thalaivi sets as she meets Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, see them here

Check out pictures from Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi sets where Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dropped by for a surprise visit.

bollywood Updated: Feb 02, 2020 10:44 IST

Asian News International
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari worked with Kangana Ranaut on Panga. The actor is now working on Thalaivi.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari worked with Kangana Ranaut on Panga. The actor is now working on Thalaivi.
         

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari visited her ‘dost’ (friend) Kangana Ranaut while the latter was in Chennai shooting for her upcoming release Thalaivi and we can’t get over how gorgeous Kangana looks in the traditional attire.

Ashwiny took to her Instagram to share glimpses from their meeting as she captioned her post by sharing, “Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut.” Dressed in red sari paired with golden jewelry, Kangana seems to be all set for a classical dance performance for the film where she plays actor-turned politician and late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

 Also read: Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp with Kartik Aaryan, he can’t keep his eyes off her. See pics and videos

In the series of pictures, both the ladies are seen to be having a hearty conversation.

Ashwiny, who entered Bollywood with her 2016 release Nil Battey Sannata has recently been appreciated by critics for her 2020 sports-drama ‘Panga’ which featured Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in leading roles. In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana Ranaut is seen making an inspiring comeback to Kabaddi with support from her family and friends. The film also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha in supporting roles.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

