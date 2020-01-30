Kangana Ranaut unveils new look from Thalaivi, fans call it ‘mesmerising’. See pics

bollywood

Days after Amitabh Bachchan attended his make-up man’s bash and shared pictures from the same, Kangana Ranaut also took highlighted the achievements of her hairstylist Maria Sharma, who completed 50 years in the industry. Kangana is currently working on late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, titled Thalaivi.

The actor’s team has shared fresh pictures of her in a new look as a classical dancer to wish hair stylist Maria Sharma on her 50th work anniversary. The pictures show Kangana getting her hairdo done ahead of the film shoot. She has her hair tied in a bun, which has been adorned with flowers. She is also wearing traditional South Indian jewellery and has her makeup suitable for a classic dance performance.

The post was captioned, “Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hair stylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’. Here she’s seen putting final touches on Kangana’s stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more.”

Maria, who had a rough start in life as her husband died when she was just 20 years old. She went on to become one of the top artists in Bollywood while single-handedly raising her 2 daughters.

Kangana’s fans loved the look and showered the actor with praise and congratulated Maria for her achievements. A fan called the actor “Gorgeous” while another wrote, “Wow !! Interesting.” One more user called the look, “mesmerising.”

Kangana had enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes as part of her prep for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions and also learnt some Tamil. Talking to IANS, she had said in an interview, “I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film’s script.” Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is scheduled to release in 2020.

