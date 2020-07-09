e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut’s team on Manikarnika dolls: ‘Nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up’

Kangana Ranaut’s team on Manikarnika dolls: ‘Nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up’

Kangana Ranaut’s team shared a picture of the Manikarnika doll and said that children would be inspired by patriotism and bravery.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The doll modelled on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.
The doll modelled on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.
         

Dolls modelled on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika avatar are quite popular among children, according to a tweet by the actor’s team. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana’s first biopic, was based on the life of Rani Laxmibai.

Kangana’s team shared a picture collage of a still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the doll. The doll’s outfit - a red sari with heavy jewellery - is inspired by Kangana’s look in the film. “#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It’s nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery,” the tweet read.

Fans applauded this news. “#Manikarnika remains iconic,” one Twitter user wrote in reply to the tweet, as another said, “Of course these traits must be inculcated to the children as they are the future. They should know that what it takes to have the virtues of sacrifice, bravery, dedication & patriotism.”

 

Also read: Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared dead, after boat ride at lake

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi marked Kangana’s directorial debut. She took over as the director after creative differences with Krish and reshot many of the scenes. The two were jointly credited as the directors of the film.

In the past, Kangana claimed that Bollywood stars ‘ganged up’ against her and refrained from talking about Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Alleging a conspiracy, she had asked at a special screening, “Dekhiye, jo Rani of Jhansi hai, woh kya meri chachi hai (Is the Queen of Jhansi my aunt?).” She then warned to ‘expose’ them: “Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them).”

Kangana will be seen playing a real-life character yet again in Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she will portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She was shooting for the film in Chennai, when the schedule got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

