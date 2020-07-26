e-paper
Kangana Ranaut's team asks why Karan Johar has not been summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Kangana Ranaut’s team asks why Karan Johar has not been summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Kangana Ranaut’s team slammed the Mumbai Police for not issuing a summon to Karan Johar in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut's team accused the Mumbai Police of giving preferential treatment to Karan Johar.
Kangana Ranaut’s team accused the Mumbai Police of giving preferential treatment to Karan Johar.
         

After Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that Karan Johar’s manager will be questioned in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut’s team has accused the Mumbai Police of ‘shameless nepotism’. In a series of tweets, Kangana’s team asked why Karan’s manager was summoned instead of him.

Kangana’s team alleged that Karan was kept away from the investigation as he was Aaditya Thackeray’s ‘best friend’. “So Karan Johar’s manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray’s best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations,” a tweet from the team read.

“How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye (So that His Highness is not inconvenienced)?” another tweet read.

 

 

“Tomorrow, Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar’s manager too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” the Maharashtra home minister told ANI on Sunday. He had earlier said that the police will look into allegations that Sushant was blacklisted in the film industry.

Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and the Mumbai Police have already recorded the statements of more than 35 people. Kangana had earlier claimed that his death was a ‘planned murder’ in a video shared on social media. She hit out at the film industry for sidelining him and ignoring his achievements. She also pointed fingers at the ‘lapdog journalists’ who had been writing ‘blind items’ against him and portraying him as ‘neurotic’ and an ‘addict’.

Recently, in an interview, Kangana accused Karan of declaring Sushant a ‘flop star’ and said that he ‘dumped’ Drive on Netflix, to show that he could not find buyers for the film.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

