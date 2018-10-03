Kangana Ranaut shimmies with her Manikarnika girls to celebrate teaser launch. See pics

Kangana Ranaut is one happy woman after the launch of her upcoming film, Manikarnika’s teaser on Tuesday. The actor looked joyful as she posed for pictures with her film’s team and even cut a celebratory cake.

Kangana’s official Instagram account shared a Boomerang video on Tuesday of her shimmying with Ankita Lokhande, Unnatii Davara,Mishti Chakravarty and Priya Gamre in full costume. Kangana is seen with a torch in her hand and dressed in a white and golden saree while the other actors from the film are also seen in pretty sarees.

The post suggests that the women celebrated the teaser launch on the sets of the film in Mumbai. “#Manikarnika girls at ND studio today. Celebrating the response to the #manikarnikateaser,” it read. Check out more pictures:

Manikarnika is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and film’s team is currently busy with a big chunk of reshoots under Kangana’s direction. The film landed itself into a controversy after actor Sonu Sood walked out of the film when Kangana took over as the director for the reshoots. She accused him of sexism, saying that he doesn’t want to work with a female director while Sonu said that he left the film as he didn’t wish to work under ‘two directors’.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release in April this year, will now hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

