Kangana Ranaut to promote Gandhian ideas, share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Actor Kangana Ranaut will speak on Gandhian philosophy at an event in the US which will be attended by Michelle Obama and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. The programme, Gandhi Going Global, will be held in New Jersey in August and it is aimed at spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy at the global state.

The 31-year-old star will share stage with Obama, Winfrey, and American advocate Martin Luther King III, a press release said. “For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on the society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah,” Kangana said in a statement.

The Gandhi Going Global campaign will host interactive activities, educational programmes, motivational talks and cultural celebration on August 18 and 19.

More than 500 NGOs and organisations, 400 universities and over 100 high schools will be participating at the event, which is expected to be attended by over 25,000 people the release added.