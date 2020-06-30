Kangana Ranaut welcomes ban on Chinese apps including TikTok, accuses the country of unleashing ‘bio-war’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ban of 59 China-related apps by the Indian government, saying that the move will make the world a better place. Kangana has been a vocal critic of China in recent weeks, after border tensions erupted between the two nations.

In a statement to Pinkvilla, the actor alleged that the coronavirus pandemic was a ‘bio-war’ unleashed upon the world by China, and that the ban on these 59 apps will severely damage their economy. China has said that it is verifying the situation and that it is ‘strongly concerned’ by it.

“I don’t agree with their ways and obviously they’ve shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they’ve unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place,” Kangana said. “China is not the leading power because what leads is also what everyone else suffers their virtues and their sins. Today they are leading power and they have this power that is why the world is suffering.”

She said that despite Chinese products being cheap, Indians should encourage local businesses. She said that India should step up and lead from the front at a time like this. “In ancient times when India led the world and the world was a prosperous and inclusive place, I do believe that we need to go back to that time. India is the right leader whether it is the religion that we follow, whether the diverse nation that we have of many languages and many religions,” she said.

She argued that “Hinduism preaches to the world of inclusiveness,” and if “these communist people become leaders, capitalist people will become leaders, this is what the world is going to be. All about bio-wars and crude economic gains.”

The actor had also condemned the killings of Indian soldiers at the hands of Chinese troops recently. The apps banned by India include ByteDance’s popular video sharing platform TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat.

