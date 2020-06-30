TikTok ban: Malaika Arora says ‘best news I heard in lockdown’, Farah Khan tweets ‘China changing maps, India banning apps’

bollywood

The ban on video sharing platform TikTok in India has been met with mixed reactions in Bollywood. While some celebrities are wondering about the significance of the ban, many have hailed the government for the decision.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, was among the 59 Chinese mobile apps banned on Monday by the Indian government. The Indian ministry of information technology said that the apps "are engaged in activities... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". There are estimated to be about 120 million TikTok users in India, with many Bollywood celebs present on the platform too.

Among those reacted to the ban was Malaika Arora. Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories that shows the news of TikTok ban flashing on a TV screen, she wrote, “Best news I have heard in lockdown...finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos.”

Richa Chadha shared an Amrish Puri meme on Twitter and wrote, “We can always uninstall apps... shom shom shamo shasha #definitiveaction ?”

Farah Khan reacted to the news on Twitter. “China changing maps, India banning apps!” she tweeted.

She also wrote, “If we are to compete with the worlds largest manufacturer, we better be well equipped to do so before we decide to ban everything Chinese bec the fact is that something in everything is made in China. Action without thought will lead to more problems. We need Brains not Emotions.”

She added in another tweet, “China is the Worlds Largest Manufacturer and it did not get there overnight. Nothing the Chinese do is without strategy and planning. They are non religious and very focused and disciplines in what they do. Want to compete with them then begin to think and act like them.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, “Banning Apps is to China, what Taali/Diyas were to Coronavirus.”

Kushal Tandon also wrote on his Instagram stories, “Finally some good news.”

Nikitin Dheer hailed the government for banning TikTok in India and called it a “good start”. He also wrote a note on his Instagram stories justifying the decision. It read, “It’s so funny that so many people are saying apps ban karne se kya hoga...well it’s a start. A start to cutting off revenue, spyware, malware etc. And m****s asking why don’t we attack China... it just shows how ignorant you are, army doesn’t need our advice on how to , if you have not read, a lot of industrial contracts have been cancelled. Be patriotic, it’s cool...Thodi apni bhi akal lagao. Jai Hind!!”

Nia Sharma wrote on Twitter, “Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again!”

Kamya Punjabi also hailed the government and tweeted, “Superbbbbbbb @PMOIndia excellent news #JaiHind #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChineseApps.”

Meanwhile, TikTok denied Tuesday sharing Indian users' data with the Chinese government. "TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," TikTok India chief Nikhil Gandhi said in a statement.

