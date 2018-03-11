Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, pose with Hillary Clinton. See pic inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor recently meet Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and 2016 Democratic Party nominee for president of the United States, at the India Today Conclave. The two sisters posed with Clinton. Karisma even posted a picture of them on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “With the dynamic @officialhilaryclinton #womanpower#indiatodayconclave2018.”

Speaking at the Conclave, Kareena revealed how she didn’t like that every move of her son Taimur is watched so closely.

“I do not like the fact that everyday Taimur’s moves are monitored, pictures are out, what he is doing, where he is going, what he is wearing, discussing his hairstyle. He is just a 14-month-old. I don’t know how to stop it. You are just following him around,” Kareena said.

The actor, however, added, “I think he is getting used to it because, off late, if I compare his pictures, he has started posing.”

Speaking about the choice of the name, she said, “There was (a) lot of trolling but there was an immense amount of support as well. Not that the trolls or anything matters. Because the night before (the delivery) when we went to the hospital, Saif asked me, if it’s a boy, do I want to change the name from Taimur?”

“... He even told me to change the name to ‘Faiz’, as it is more poetic and romantic. I was like no, ‘If it is a boy, my son is going to be a fighter, he will be called ‘Taimur’. Taimur means iron and I will produce (an) ironman. I am proud to have named him Taimur,” Kareena said.

Karisma too spoke at the Conclave. On the issue of Kapoor bahus not working, she said that people have a misconception that the Kapoor family is too traditional to allow their daughters-in-law to work in films.

“I think it is a myth that Kapoor bahus (daughters-in-law) do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children.

“On the other hand, Jennifer (Kendal, wife of Shashi Kapoor) aunty and Geeta (Bali, first wife of Shammi Kapoor) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So we all practised our choice,” Karisma said at The India Today Conclave 2018 on Saturday.

