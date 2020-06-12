Karan Johar called me a psychopath, I said he was a fat kid who thought he is still in school: Anurag Kashyap

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:48 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about some of the most embarrassing moments of his public life, including his fights with Karan Johar and the time when he told pranked director Mukul Anand while he was making Trimurti.

Anurag told Mid Day in an interview, “Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”

He also talked about writing for Mahesh Bhatt, “One of my favourite stories is about Mahesh Bhatt. He happened to me, right before Ram Gopal Varma. He got me to write films, but Mukesh Bhatt [his brother, and producer] was very miserly with money. I was struggling for rent. Pooja Bhatt was the nicest and kindest; I would tell her to talk to her dad,” he told the tabloid.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu recites heart-wrenching poem on migrants: ‘We do not need help, just stop attacking our self-respect’

Anurag also revealed how he once pranked Mukul Anand. “There was a time when Mukul Anand was making Trimurti (1995). I wanted to work with him as an assistant. I would call his house land-line. Every call was a rupee gone. And he was always busy. Third time I said, ‘Subhash Ghai bol raha hoon. Unko bolna kal se set pe aane ki zarurat nahin hai [This is producer Subhash Ghai, tell him not to show up on the sets from tomorrow],’ and hung up,” the filmmaker said.

Anurag has had two releases during the almost three-month-long lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. While he featured in a prominent role in Ghoomketu that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he had directed the recent Netflix original, Choked.

Follow @htshowbiz for more