e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar called me a psychopath, I said he was a fat kid who thought he is still in school: Anurag Kashyap

Karan Johar called me a psychopath, I said he was a fat kid who thought he is still in school: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap talks about his journey in the film industry, shares some of the most embarrassing and funny anecdotes of his interactions with various celebrities.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Anurag Kashyap talks about his journey in Bollywood.
Anurag Kashyap talks about his journey in Bollywood.
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about some of the most embarrassing moments of his public life, including his fights with Karan Johar and the time when he told pranked director Mukul Anand while he was making Trimurti.

Anurag told Mid Day in an interview, “Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”

He also talked about writing for Mahesh Bhatt, “One of my favourite stories is about Mahesh Bhatt. He happened to me, right before Ram Gopal Varma. He got me to write films, but Mukesh Bhatt [his brother, and producer] was very miserly with money. I was struggling for rent. Pooja Bhatt was the nicest and kindest; I would tell her to talk to her dad,” he told the tabloid.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu recites heart-wrenching poem on migrants: ‘We do not need help, just stop attacking our self-respect’

Anurag also revealed how he once pranked Mukul Anand. “There was a time when Mukul Anand was making Trimurti (1995). I wanted to work with him as an assistant. I would call his house land-line. Every call was a rupee gone. And he was always busy. Third time I said, ‘Subhash Ghai bol raha hoon. Unko bolna kal se set pe aane ki zarurat nahin hai [This is producer Subhash Ghai, tell him not to show up on the sets from tomorrow],’ and hung up,” the filmmaker said.

Anurag has had two releases during the almost three-month-long lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. While he featured in a prominent role in Ghoomketu that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he had directed the recent Netflix original, Choked.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In