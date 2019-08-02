Karan Johar cheers for Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula as she launches new online fundraising platform

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has launched a new venture, Fankind - an online fundraising platform that aims to bring together celebrities and fans with the proceeds going to charity. The platform will offer fans a chance to go for a fun activity with their favourite celebrity, while supporting a charity.

An excited Anshula said in a statement, “The vision of Fankind is simple; to make fans smile by giving them one of the best experiences of their lives, while raising money for multiple charities across the country. With each experience, our aim is to be able to raise the goal amount of funding required by the NGO, to ensure that the defined micro-campaign can be implemented comprehensively and successfully.”

Anshula also shared a video on Instagram introducing her new venture. “Aaaaahhh I am SO EXCITED to share my first venture @fankindofficial with you!!! Fankind is a fundraising platform where we curate awesome celebrity experiences - a chance for you to do fun things with and hang out with your favorite celebrities - while helping raise money for charities. I hope you show it the same kind of love you’ve always showered me with! Our first campaign opens for donations super soon! Check out our website to know more - fankind.org (link in bio) #Fankind #ComeJoinTheMagic.”

“At the same time, we want to be able to deliver magical memories to the fan and make their entire journey with the celebrity as special as possible. Currently, we are looking forward to working with more than 30 charities in the first year. It would be a big win for Fankind if we can take even a little bit of the pressure of fundraising away from the NGOs and help them better channelize their energy into doing good work and creating a positive change. The ultimate goal is to make people more open to the idea of philanthropy. In the colloquial sense, we make philanthropy cool,” she added in her statement. The fun activities will include playing paintball, cricket and baking, among others similar activities.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Youtube Sensation Prajakta Koli (aka mostlysane), have already lent their support for the cause and influencers from fashion and sports industry will also be joining soon.

Fans of Varun, Alia and Sonakshi, simply need to buy entries for a price of Rs 300 (majority of the proceeds will go to charity) and stand a chance to be the winner of the experience with the celebrity. Anshula’s Fankind aims claims to donate 70% of the earnings to charity.

Anshula completed her graduation in BA – Urban Studies from Barnard College Columbia University and has previously worked at Google India.

