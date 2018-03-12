Karan Johar is missing the paparazzi and Bollywood stars can’t stop laughing

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently returned from London after spending an entire week in there and when he landed in Mumbai, “the worse thing happened,” the director said. There were no shutterbugs waiting to click him!

The filmmaker took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He tweeted, “Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then....the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps Were NOT there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray!”

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz and several others who KJo too well, could not stop laughing out loud at the tweet.

“HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @karanjohar,” Parineeti replied to Johar.

Rajkummar Rao, too, could not stop laughing.

However, it was Punjabi singer and rapper Badshah who sympathised with the filmmaker. “@karanjohar I feel you sir,” he tweeted.

On the work front, Karan Johar was recently seen in the box office dud, Welcome to New York. His production house, Dharma Productions, has an interesting line up of films including Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

