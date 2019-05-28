Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji visit Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s home after Veeru Devgan’s death. See pics

Action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, was cremated on Monday at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty joined the bereaved family to pay their last respects. Those who could not meet Ajay and his actor wife Kajol on Monday, visited the Devgn residence a day later to support them in their hour of grief.

Kajol’s cousin and actor Rani Mukerji was spotted outside Ajay and Kajol’s home on Tuesday morning. Filmmaker and Kajol’s close friend Karan Johar, too, met the family. Karan recently hosted Kajol and Ajay on his chat show Koffee With Karan. The couple had a public fallout with Karan a few years earlier when Karan’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Ajay’s Shivaay. They later resolved their differences and are now friends again.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor John Abraham and actor Vatsal Sheth--who worked with Ajay in Tarzan: The Wonder Car--also paid the family a visit. Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Ajay’s residence on Monday.

Besides these, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kunal Kohli, Aftab Shivdasani, Ranvir Shorey, and director duo Abbas-Mustan shared their condolences on social media.

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest. Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including Hindustan Ki Kasam, in which his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.

First Published: May 28, 2019 18:09 IST