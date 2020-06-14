Karan Johar’s heartbreaking note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I blame myself for not being in touch’

bollywood

Karan Johar is devastated by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence on Sunday and death by suicide is suspected.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Karan said that he sensed at times that Sushant ‘may have needed people to share your life with’ but did not follow up on his instinct. He also blamed himself for not keeping in touch with him of late. Sushant starred in Karan’s production, Drive, which released on Netflix last year. The film was the actor’s last release before his death.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, Karan wrote, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them…”

He added, “Sushant’s unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug....”

Sushant, who became popular as the leading man of the television show Pavitra Rishta, made his big screen debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He had starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

