Karan Johar’s Takht to begin shooting in 2020: 5 things to know about Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal film

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:03 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar is likely to begin the shoot for his ambitious period drama set in the Mughal era - Takht - by next year, reports suggest. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles, the film will begin its shoot by February next year.

Karan announced Takht in August last year, calling it an “epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne”. Talking about the film, Karan had said last year, “Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

However, when the multi-starrer period love saga, Kalank, failed to click at the box office and was also panned by critics, speculations were rife that Takht may be shelved. A Mumbai Mirror report has now claimed that Takht shooting will begin in February 2020. Here are 5 things to know about the film...

1. Anil Kapoor will gain weight to play Shahjehan

2. While Ranveer is expected to play Dara Shikoh, Vicky may essay the character of Aurangzeb.

3. Takht is the story of two brothers - Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb - and their fight for the throne to Mughal Sultanante.

4. Kareena Kapoor will play their sister Jahanara Begum.

5. Work on the visual effects “will take place simultaneously with the shoot” to ensure that the film is not delayed.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:57 IST