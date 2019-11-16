e-paper
Karan Johar to host inaugural ceremony of IFFI in Goa

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been chosen as the host for this year’s inaugural ceremony of International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:00 IST

Karan Johar will host the IFFI inaugural ceremony in Goa.
The grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Updating fans with the information, the verified account of IFFI shared the news on its Twitter handle. “It can’t get better than this! The master of entertainment @karanjohar will host the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of #IFFI2019 and it’s going to be a Golden start to 9 days of cinephilia,” the tweet read.

The upcoming event in Goa will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, informed Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar last week. The event will be held from November 20 to 28.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

Approximately 200 foreign films will be screened during the festival. In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will also showcase 50 films of 50 women directors.

Javadekar also informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will be honoured at the festival with ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ for a ‘foreign artiste’. South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be conferred with the ‘Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award’ for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the festival.

