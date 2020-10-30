e-paper
Kareena Kapoor, aunt Neetu fondly recall late Ritu Nanda on her 72nd birth anniversary, share throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor, aunt Neetu fondly recall late Ritu Nanda on her 72nd birth anniversary, share throwback pics

Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor fondly remembered Raj Kapoor’s late daughter Ritu Nanda on the occasion of her 72nd birth anniversary. She died earlier this year after a long battle with cancer.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ritu Nanda was the second child of late Raj Kapoor.
Ritu Nanda was the second child of late Raj Kapoor.
         

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember their family member, Raj Kapoor’s elder daughter Ritu Nanda on her 72nd birth anniversary. Ritu died this January after a prolonged fight against cancer.

Kareena took to Instagram stories to share a vintage black-and-white childhood picture of her aunt, the signature Kapoor gene very much in place. Neetu too took to Instagram stories to share a more recent picture with Ritu from last year. She wrote: ‘30 October 2019’. It appears to be from Ritu’s birthday celebration last year.

On January 14, Ritu died after a long struggle with cancer. Ritu, the second child of late Raj Kapoor, was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda and was the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Over the last two and half years, the Kapoor family lost three members in quick succession -- family matriarch Krishna Kapoor died in 2018 while Ritu passed away in January. Actor Rishi Kapoor, also battling cancer, died in April this year.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happiness to all the mothers 💕

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Last year, on the occasion of Ritu’s birthday on October 30, nearly the entire Kapoor clan came together, including Karisma Kapoor and Shweta. Karisma had dated Shweta’s brother Abhishek for seven years before they broke off. Abhishek went on to marry Aishwarya Rai while Karisma married Delhi-based industrialist Sanjay Kapur. They later got divorced.

Neetu has, in the past, shared pictures of the family and some of them have featured Ritu. She has often shared pictures of entire Kapoor clan, many of which featured Ritu.

