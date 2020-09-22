e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor cuts a Wonder Woman-themed cake as birthday celebrations continue, see pics

Kareena Kapoor cuts a Wonder Woman-themed cake as birthday celebrations continue, see pics

Karisma Kapoor shared a fresh picture from sister and actor Kareena Kapoor’s 40th birthday celebrations on Monday. Kareena later thanked fans for their wishes and love.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday.
Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday and looks like the celebrations are far from over. A new picture shared by her sister Karisma showing Kareena cutting a Wonder Woman-themed cake.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote: “Precious Moments with our birthday girl.” The photo shows Kareena cutting a cake with the logo of Woman Woman. She is casually dressed in a cream, red and blue printed dress. A sparkler birthday candle is lit on her cake while she is seated on a sofa.

 
View this post on Instagram

Precious Moments ❤️ with our birthday girl

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Fans wrote in to wish the actor; one said: “Happy Birthday to Bebo!! Love u girl!! I’m your biggest fan and your sister fan too!!” Another said: “Love the cake so much!” While a third person said, “She is a Wonder Woman indeed.”

 
View this post on Instagram

To the people that have stood with me and by me no matter what ❤️and ofcourse my darling fans and all my fan clubs... I am nothing without you ❤️ Thank you ❤️ #Repost @versis_entertainment . . . . It's your birthday... it's your birthday... turn it up and party hard (in your kaftan at home)... haha 😛 To our queen who shows that age is just a number, but what really counts is the memories made over the years... you will always be the one person in all our lives who holds such an important place because of how loving and caring you are 💫 We love you, Beboo, and hope that you have a year filled with happiness and blessings ✨⭐ Happy Birthday, @kareenakapoorkhan ❤️ Here's to many more years of you 😘 @poonamdamania @nainas89 @makeupbypompy @avancontractor @lakshmilehr @yiannitsapatori @tanghavri @kapilbhalla_ @mickeycontractor @mallika_bhat @ritesh.30 #AkiNarula ❤❤ #VersisEntertainment #VersisXKareena #KareenaKapoorKhan #BirthdayGirl #September #WeLoveYou #BebooForever #HappyBirthday #40

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena also reposted a video, showing glimpses from her career and her management team, to thank her loved ones and her many fans who wished her. She wrote: “Big thank you. To the people that have stood with me and by me no matter what and ofcourse my darling fans and all my fan clubs...I am nothing without you. Thank you.”

As a run-up to her big day, Kareena hosted a party for her immediate family on Sunday night. Her parents - Babita and Randhir Kapoor - and sister Karisma were seen reaching her home. Later, Karisma shared pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony with husband Saif Ali Khan for company.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the Refugee actor. Akshay Kumar posted a picture as Instagram Stories which said: Happy Birthday Bebo, Stay the way you are, crazy as ever.” Malaika Arora sharing a picture with Kareena said: “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u.”

Sonam Kapoor, who worked with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, said: “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love! “

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
He can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain: Sunil Gavaskar on KKR batsman
He can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain: Sunil Gavaskar on KKR batsman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In