Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40: Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood showers love on ‘everyone’s favourite’

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40: Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood showers love on ‘everyone’s favourite’

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish her.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrating her 40th birthday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrating her 40th birthday.
         

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on Monday, a host of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to wish her. Kareena celebrated her 40th birthday with her family members in an intimate house party.

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures from the birthday bash and wrote on Instagram, “Birthday girl, we love you. #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage.” She also shared a childhood photo of them and wrote, “Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most. #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever @kareenakapoorkhan.”

 
 

Sonam Kapoor, who starred alongside Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, wrote on Instagram, “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!”

 

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Kareena in her most recent release Good Newwz, shared a goofy photo with her on Instagram stories. “Happy birthday Bebo. Stay the way you are, crazy as always. Love and prayers. @kareenakapoorkhan,” he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang video with Kareena and wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo! Keep shining always @kareenakapoorkhan. Love and hugs.”

Katrina Kaif posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Kareena and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan… There’s no one like you, may you get back all the kindness and love and positivity you shower on others.”

Hindustantimes

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, also shared a sweet birthday wish for her. “Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true,” she wrote, sharing a picture of them dressed in their traditional best.

Kareena’s Ki and Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of them pouting and wrote, “The world famous pout is the only way to celebrate the big day today... 40 years of pouting & counting... @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday! Keep slaying @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Hindustantimes

Also read | Payal Ghosh slams those doubting her claims against Anurag Kashyap: ‘People blame women for everything’

Kajol shared a photo with Kareena from their film, We Are Family, and wrote, “Happy birthday! And CONGRATULATIONS on the to be addition.” Ananya Panday wished her saying, “Happy bday to everyone’s favourite, especially mine and most importantly her own.” Kiara Advani also wished her a happy birthday.

Hindustantimes

On Sunday, Kareena shared some pre-birthday musings. “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG,” she wrote on Instagram.

