Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule of working 8 hours, does double shift

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:14 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of his film Bell Bottom with the rest of the team, has broken his 18 year rule. He is working double shift, a first in his career.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Akshay’s decision was a result of two factors - first, the makers had taken a huge unit via a chartered flight. Second, the rules of that country needed a mandatory 14 days of quarantine on landing there. That has meant financial burden on the producers apart from time lost.

Bell Bottom is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. While Akshay and Vaani Kapoor form the lead pair, the film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.

Earlier this month, few pictures of the actor’s shoot in Scotland found their way to the internet. Akshay sports a thick moustache and has a retro look. The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

