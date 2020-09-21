e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule of working 8 hours, does double shift

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule of working 8 hours, does double shift

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom in Scotland, has been doing double shift, in complete departure from his 18 year rule of working only eight hours a day.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is a spy thriller, set in the 1980s.
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is a spy thriller, set in the 1980s.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of his film Bell Bottom with the rest of the team, has broken his 18 year rule. He is working double shift, a first in his career.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Akshay’s decision was a result of two factors - first, the makers had taken a huge unit via a chartered flight. Second, the rules of that country needed a mandatory 14 days of quarantine on landing there. That has meant financial burden on the producers apart from time lost.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Parineeti Chopra rejected Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘She didn’t want to work with a TV actor’

Bell Bottom is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. While Akshay and Vaani Kapoor form the lead pair, the film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.

Earlier this month, few pictures of the actor’s shoot in Scotland found their way to the internet. Akshay sports a thick moustache and has a retro look. The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In