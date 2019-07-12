Kareena Kapoor flies back from London, steps out in red on sets of Dance India Dance. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor had been shuttling between India and London for almost a month now. While she is shooting for her film Angrezi Medium in London, she visits Mumbai each weak to tape a new episode of her TV show, Dance India Dance.

Kareena arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday evening and was spotted on the sets of the show on Friday. Her stylist Pooja Damania has shared new pictures of the actor gearing up for the next episode. Kareena is seen in a red strapless dress in the next episode with her hair left loose.

Earlier, her sister Karisma Kapoor had filled in for the actor as a temporary judge on the show because Kareena was busy shooting in London. “Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official,” Karisma had captioned a post on Instagram.

A new picture of Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan holidaying in London has also surfaced online. While Kareena can be seen in a black dress, Saif is in a grey tee-shirt and can be seen with a temporary tattoo on his left hand. More pictures of the two from their outing are available online. Kareena can be seen wearing a beige snake print jacket to beat the cold in some of the pictures.

Saif has been shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. His temporary tattoo seems to be for his character in the film. Actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala will make her Bollywood debut with the movie. She will be seen as Saif’s daughter.

More pictures of the couple holidaying in Europe had surfaced online earlier. They were also joined by Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samiera and son Kiaan, Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

