Kareena Kapoor clicks a fresh-faced selfie on day out with friends in London. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is enjoying the London summers where she is also shooting for her film, Angrezi Medium. The actor clicked a stunning selfie recently on her day out with friends, which they posted on their Instagram accounts. Naturally, the picture has gone viral on social media.

Kareena looks fresh-faced as ever in the no-makeup selfie. She is seen in a black off-shoulder jumpsuit and a Chanel bag behind her. More videos on her Instagram fanpages show her strolling and chilling in a park with her friends.

She is also seen posing with her friends--one of them designer Faraz Manan--on London streets. She can be seen wearing a beige snake print jacket in the pics. Check them out here:

Recently, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania shared a video of Kareena, showing off her London Police costume on the film’s sets. “If a cop walks onto your sets looking like this...you don’t mind getting arrested,” Homi wrote with the video.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra criticises Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, says actor has become ‘the monster she fought’

Kareena plays a cop in the film which stars Irrfan Khan in the lead as a sweetmeat shop owner. The film also stars Radhika Madan as his daughter, pursuing higher studies in London. The film is a sequel to 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Kareena is also a judge on the seventh season of Dance India Dance. She could not be present for the show’s taping of the latest episode in Mumbai and her sister Karisma Kapoor represented her instead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:35 IST