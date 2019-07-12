Priyanka Chopra posts heartfelt birthday wish for brother Siddharth on his birthday with a Nick Jonas pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wished her brother Siddharth Chopra on his 30th birthday. The actor shared a candid picture of him and husband Nick Jonas on the occasion.

Siddharth and Nick can be seen sharing a light moment in the picture taken during Nick and Priyanka’s sangeet in November last year. Sharing a sweet birthday wish for him, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you. #bestbrotherever.”

Priyanka had flown down to India to attend his wedding in April but it was called off at the last minute. Siddharth was to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ishitaa Kumar who also underwent a surgery just before the wedding. Later, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra told Spotboye, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Priyanka was recently on an extended vacation with Nick in Italy. The two shared several pictures and videos from their romantic holiday in Tuscany. A video shows the two dancing hand in hand during the sunset at a quiet place. They had also attended a cooking class in Italy. Priyanka also shared pictures of herself soaking the sun on a poolside in a white monokini as Nick took her pictures.

The Jonas couple had flown to France to attend the wedding celebrations of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Despite being a heavily guarded affair, some pics of the actor had leaked online. Priyanka had worn a pink sari for their wedding and a white silk gown for the pre-wedding dinner.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:56 IST