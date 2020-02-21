Kareena Kapoor is every bit the begum as she dresses up as a bride in latest mag cover shoot. See pics inside

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:35 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shot for the cover of a magazine recently. Pictures and video from the shoot are now out.

Looking breathtakingly beautiful, Kareena can be seen in various combinations of lehenga choli paired with heavy jewellery. The shoot was for the cover of Bridal Asia’s latest edition.

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film was received well by audience and dealt with two couples, both trying to have a baby. The Hindustan Times review too mentioned how it was ‘a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy’.

“Debut director Raj Mehta deals with a rather serious subject of two couples opting for IVF (In-vitro Fertilisation) with a generous mix of comedy and emotions. An urban comedy with its heart in the right place, Good Newwz just hits the right spot,” it went on to say.

Kareena Kapoor shoots for Bridal Asia 2020.

Last year, Kareena had also shot for another film, Angrezi Medium, where she will co-star with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. The film’s trailer was released recently and universally loved by all. Irrfan, a small-town sweetmeat shop owner, who plays a doting dad to Radhika. His daughter aspires to study in the UK and Irrfan will leave no stones unturned to make his daughter’s dream come true. Kareena is seen as a cop in the film.

Kareena will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht, reportedly from February. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles, is set in the Mughal era and reportedly deals with the request for the throne between the warring Mughal brothers. Kareena will be seen playing Jahanara Begum, the devoted daughter of Shah Jahan who took care of her ailing father, towards the end of his life. She is famous for having commissioned the building of Shahajahanabad’s Chandni Chaowk.

