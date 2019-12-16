Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals one career goal she is ‘very scared’ to attempt

bollywood

Not just with her fashion choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been quite a trendsetter when it comes to her film career. It began right from her first film when despite being a star kid, she chose a non-glamorous debut with cross border romantic film, Refugee (2000), something which was considered to be an unconventional choice. Nineteen years on, she continues to push the boundaries with each of her films, and life choices, too.

“I think it’s just always been a conscious decision to at least try to do something different. When I had my son Taimur (born on December 20, 2016) , not many people kind of expected that I would take up a film with four girls in,” she says referring to Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The 39-year-old admits that many questioned her decision to do an ensemble female cast film that marked her comeback after becoming a mother.

“Everyone was like you just had a baby, so why don’t you comeback to the screen with a heroine-oriented film where the story would be all about you. That is the norm here but I don’t think that. I have a slightly unconventional thinking and that has always been a part of my journey From Dev, Chameli, Yuva (all 2004) to Omkara (2006), I have always tried to do something different and that gamble has actually paid off well,” she shares.

In all these years, Kareena has been a part of several commercial potboilers, and given her fans memorable characters from Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2003) to Geet in Jab We Met (2007). So is there anything that is left to be desired at this stage of her career?

“There is so much more to explore now with lines blurring and great scripts coming to life more than ever before. I am not going to say that especially for women because I have never believed that. I always thought women have had the opportunity to choose. There is a lot left to explore. These are the exciting times. I have done it all. The big commercial movies are a part of my DNA and that’s never going to change, I will always be part of those but I am trying to do something different with each films,” Kareena muses.

The actor has a slew of films lined up next including Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. But other than films, there is one thing that she wants to try her hands on. “I would love to do theatre but I am really scared. In films, we are used to delayed gratification. But I feel performing on stage is an instant thing and I am very scared of that,” she concludes.

