e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals one career goal she is ‘very scared’ to attempt

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals one career goal she is ‘very scared’ to attempt

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that commercial films are a part of her DNA, and that is never going to change.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:08 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz.
Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz.(IANS)
         

Not just with her fashion choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been quite a trendsetter when it comes to her film career. It began right from her first film when despite being a star kid, she chose a non-glamorous debut with cross border romantic film, Refugee (2000), something which was considered to be an unconventional choice. Nineteen years on, she continues to push the boundaries with each of her films, and life choices, too.

“I think it’s just always been a conscious decision to at least try to do something different. When I had my son Taimur (born on December 20, 2016) , not many people kind of expected that I would take up a film with four girls in,” she says referring to Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The 39-year-old admits that many questioned her decision to do an ensemble female cast film that marked her comeback after becoming a mother.

“Everyone was like you just had a baby, so why don’t you comeback to the screen with a heroine-oriented film where the story would be all about you. That is the norm here but I don’t think that. I have a slightly unconventional thinking and that has always been a part of my journey From Dev, Chameli, Yuva (all 2004) to Omkara (2006), I have always tried to do something different and that gamble has actually paid off well,” she shares.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor: ‘My stardom has overshadowed the actor that I am’

In all these years, Kareena has been a part of several commercial potboilers, and given her fans memorable characters from Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2003) to Geet in Jab We Met (2007). So is there anything that is left to be desired at this stage of her career?

“There is so much more to explore now with lines blurring and great scripts coming to life more than ever before. I am not going to say that especially for women because I have never believed that. I always thought women have had the opportunity to choose. There is a lot left to explore. These are the exciting times. I have done it all. The big commercial movies are a part of my DNA and that’s never going to change, I will always be part of those but I am trying to do something different with each films,” Kareena muses.

The actor has a slew of films lined up next including Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. But other than films, there is one thing that she wants to try her hands on. “I would love to do theatre but I am really scared. In films, we are used to delayed gratification. But I feel performing on stage is an instant thing and I am very scared of that,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news