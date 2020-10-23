e-paper
Kareena Kapoor on Saif's reaction when she told him about 2nd pregnancy: 'Unfortunately, there is nothing filmy in my house'

Kareena Kapoor on Saif’s reaction when she told him about 2nd pregnancy: ‘Unfortunately, there is nothing filmy in my house’

Kareena Kapoor ‘unfortunately’ did not get a filmy response when she told husband Saif Ali Khan that she was pregnant with their second child. The couple has one son together -- Taimur.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan had a relaxed reaction to news of her second pregnancy.
Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan had a relaxed reaction to news of her second pregnancy.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Kareena was asked about Saif’s reaction to hearing the ‘good news’ for the first time.

Saif and Kareena are already parents to three-year-old son, Taimur. Their second child will be arriving sometime early next year.

 

Speaking to Zoom, Kareena said she did not get a filmy reaction from her family. “Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together,” she said.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in August with a statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they had said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia, says ‘wish she had the courage to abuse me on my face’

Kareena was in New Delhi for a month to shoot for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She returned to Mumbai earlier this week with Saif and Taimur. On completing her portion for the movie, Kareena shared a picture with her co-star Aamir Khan and wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course.Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.”

Laal Singh Chaddha was to release on Christmas this year but has been pushed to Christmas 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

