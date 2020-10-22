e-paper
Kareena Kapoor shares new pic from aircraft as she returns to Mumbai, adds: 'Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye'

Kareena Kapoor shares new pic from aircraft as she returns to Mumbai, adds: ‘Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye’

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur on Wednesday, asked everyone to wear masks.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor had been to Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor had been to Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, returned to Mumbai from Pataudi recently. Pictures of her arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday evening were all over the internet.

She later shared a new picture on Instagram, taken aboard a flight. Kareena also had an important message to share. She wrote: “Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (wear a mask and see outside).” The picture shows Kareena seated by the window, gazing outside. She is wearing a mask, and is dressed in a simple white salwar kameez.

 
 

Kareena had been based at Saif’s ancestral home Pataudi for a few days, while she completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier this month, after wrapping up her shoot for the Aamir Khan film, she wrote: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.” She had posted a picture of the two of them sitting near lush green fields.

Also read: Shammi Kapoor’s son recalls quitting Bollywood on the eve of Bollywood debut, says his ‘Guruji’ told him to ‘leave the film industry’

Aamir had reposted the picture and written that he would devise a way so that she could continue shooting with them. He wrote: “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

Laal Singh Chaddha’s release has now been pushed to Christmas 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in December this year.

