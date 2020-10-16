e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan comes up with scheme to not let Kareena Kapoor Khan leave Laal Singh Chaddha sets

Aamir Khan comes up with scheme to not let Kareena Kapoor Khan leave Laal Singh Chaddha sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently announced that she had wrapped filming Laal Singh Chaddha, might have to hang around set a little while longer, as her co-star Aamir Khan is in no mood to let her go.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously worked together in films such as Talaash and 3 Idiots.
Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously worked together in films such as Talaash and 3 Idiots.
         

Actor Aamir Khan wants to hold on to co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for just a little while longer, so he devised a plan to ensure that Kareena, who recently wrapped her portions for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, stay on. Kareena, announcing the end of her schedule in an Instagram post, had thanked the cast and crew for a wonderful experience.

Aamir took to Instagram and reposted Kareena’s picture, with the message, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

 
View this post on Instagram

What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you 😃 #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan • • • • • • And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...❤️❤️🎈🎈

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Kareena in her original post had shared a picture of the two of them sitting in a lush field. She’d written, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

Also read: Happy anniversary Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: When she threatened her parents she will elope with Saif

Kareena is five months pregnant with her second child. In a recent interview, she had spoken about her race against time to complete filming Laal Singh Chaddha ‘before it’s too late’. The film, an official adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is helming the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The film has music by Pritam, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Aamir, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
UP Congress leader jailed for ‘provoking’ woman to set herself ablaze, she is dead
UP Congress leader jailed for ‘provoking’ woman to set herself ablaze, she is dead
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In