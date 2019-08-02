Kareena Kapoor recreates iconic Poo scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Tik Tok video. Watch here
Actor Kareena Kapoor has recreated her iconic line of dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in a Tik Tok video. Watch here.bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:40 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor in a new video can be seen recreating an iconic line of dialogue from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which she played a character named Poo. The actor appeared in the latest issue of Khush magazine, and in a video posted the fashion editor, said the timeliness line, “Kaun hai ye jisne dobara mujhe mud kar nhi dekha. Who is he?”
Pictures from Kareena’s shoot have also been shared online, on the magazine’s official Instagram. The actor can be seen wearing a pink lehenga on the cover, while in other pictures she is wearing a grey sari, a heavily embellished lehenga, and a kurta.
The actor has been shooting for director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in London for the past month. She is accompanied in the British capital by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who is filming his new movie, Jawaani Jaaneman.
Recently, Kareena was joined by son Taimur Ali Khan, her sister Karisma, mother Babita, niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan in London. Karisma took to Instagram to share a group photo, which she captioned, “Famjam.”
She will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Good News, slated for release later this year. Her last screen appearance was in Veere Di Wedding.
First Published: Aug 02, 2019 18:37 IST