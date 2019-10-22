Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur says ‘excuse me’ to waiting paparazzi, melts hearts. Watch

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been a darling of the paparazzi and the world at large for as long as one can recall.A new video of the boy is creating quite a buzz online.

Taimur attended the birthday party of Esha Deol’s daughter, Radhya, in Mumbai. Radhya turned two and many star kids made it to the birthday party. Among them was Taimur, who came too, accompanied by Kareena’s staff. At one point, as he is being guided, a hassled Taimur looks up and then moves forward. At that moment, he can be heard saying “excuse me”.

Pictures and video clips of Taimur find a way to the internet and often start trending. His parents recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and pictures from their cosy celebration soon were on the internet. In one such picture, Saif and Kareena could be seen standing next to a cake with sparklers. Saif holds Taimur in his arms and the little boy is absolutely enamoured by the lit-up sparklers.

From June till August, Kareena and Saif were based in London as both had films to shoot. While Kareena shot for her film, Angrezi Medium, Saif was busy with his home production (in which he also stars) Jawaani Jaaneman. Through their stay there, pictures of Taimur were a constant -- sometimes, posing with his mother and aunt Karisma Kapoor, at other times, with his extended family members - grandmom Babita and cousins, Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor or at his father’s film set in London. He was also seen at petting zoos with cousin Inaaya Naummi, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena and Saif keep busy schedules -- Kareena has finished shooting for Angrezi Medium in which she co-stars with Irrfan Khan and Pataakha star Radhika Madaan, and Good News in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Saif, meanwhile, saw the release of his film, Laal Kaptaan, where he played a Naga sadhu in 18th century India.

