Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur return to Mumbai from Palampur. See pics

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:01 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were seen at an airport in Mumbai on Monday evening. The family was in Palampur for the shoot of Saif’s movie, Bhoot Police.

The family was seen stepping out of the Kalina airport and was clicked by the paparazzi. All three were seen in grey outfits. Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a grey shirt and pants and bright green shoes. Taimur looked cute in his grey shirt and black pants while dad Saif wore a grey shirt and blue denims. All three wore face masks for protection against Covid-19.

Earlier on Monday, Kareena had bid goodbye to Palampur with an Instagram post. She shared a new selfie and wrote, “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.” The actor was seen pouting for the camera as she posed in the sun with the snow-covered mountains and a terrace pool in the background. She also shared a group picture with a few people whom she thanked for being with her during the tour.

Bhoot Police also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier, the crew was shooting in Dharamshala and Kareena and Taimur had joined the team there as well.

On Monday, Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories to share a few pictures. The first picture showed Taimur in a grey sweater and was captioned as, “Guess who?” The other picture showed two people standing near a terrace pool of a hotel.

Last week, Kareena arrived in Palampur and shared a scenic picture which she captioned as, “Incredible India.” The actor then went on to share two adorable photos, also featuring Saif and Taimur.

