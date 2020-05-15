e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur unleash their inner artists again, actors shows off his grey lockdown beard

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur unleash their inner artists again, actors shows off his grey lockdown beard

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have painted another artwork amid the lockdown. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: May 15, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur created a new art piece together.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur created a new art piece together.
         

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spend their Friday painting with their son Taimur. Kareena took to Instagram to show the family’s latest artwork.

The photo shows Saif holding up a bedsheet with colourful prints of his, Kareena’s and Taimur’s hands. Saif is seen smiling in the picture, proud of what they have created. “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.

 

The photo also shows Saif’s greying lockdown beard. He is the latest Bollywood celebrity after Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to show his grey new look to fans.

Earlier, Kareena had shared photos of Saif and Taimur painting their balcony wall. Saif had painted green flowers on a blue wall while Taimur created an abstract artwork. “When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it,” she had captioned Taimur’s photo.

 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been keeping themselves busy amid the lockdown with books, TV shows, painting and self care. On Thursday, Kareena shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

The 39-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share her love for ‘Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.” As she listed them under the category of her ‘summer essentials’ in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout.

The Jab We Met actor made her Instagram debut on March 6. The number of followers on Bebo’s profile shot up to over 3 million within two months of her joining the medium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In