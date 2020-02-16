e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose for iconic Kapoor family photo on Randhir Kapoor’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose for iconic Kapoor family photo on Randhir Kapoor’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other members of the Kapoor family came together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. See the inside picture posted by Karsima Kapoor here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Kapoor family poses together for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday.
The Kapoor family poses together for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday.
         

Karisma Kapoor has shared two pictures to mark father Randhir Kapoor’s 73rd birthday. Members of the Kapoor family got together to celebrate with each other on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma, who wasn’t present, posted a group picture on her stories that showed Randhir, surrounded by family. Seen in the picture are Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, her mother Babita, cousin Kunal Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and uncle Rajiv Kapoor, among other family members.

 

The second picture shows Karisma posing with her dad, who is wearing a hat and a blue blazer. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday my handsome Papa. We love you.” In the comments section, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left heart emojis. “Happy birthday to him,” wrote celebrity stylist Esha Amin.

The Kapoor family often gets together for family celebrations. Recently, they all came together for the wedding celebrations of Rima’s son, Armaan Jain, who tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra in early February.

For Christmas, the family celebrated its annual lunch. The Christmas celebration also saw Ranbir Kapoor in attendance with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, and his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena and Saif came with their son, Taimur Ali Khan, while Randhir was dressed for the occasion in a Santa hat and a red T-shirt.

