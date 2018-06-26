Kareena Kapoor, Saif take Taimur along to Karisma Kapoor’s birthday picnic. See pics

The Kapoor and Khan families are spending their summer vacation in London and that is where Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday too. However, instead of a party with all the Bollywood razzmatazz -- that was saved for birthday dinner where Sonam Kapoor was present too, she decided on a birthday picnic! The actor shared a host of photos where she can be seen with sister Kareena Kapoor, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, mother Babita and her children Samaira and Kiaan Raaj. The cynosure of all eyes was Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan who seems to share a special bond with her maasi.

Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures where she is ready to blow the candles from the birthday cupcakes as she is surrounded by her family. In yet another photo, Karisma is seen with the children and her mother.

Karisma’s captioned the photo, “Picnic in the park! #family #love #familytime #papa missed you #simplepleasures #thebest #londondiaries.”

Kareena and Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor, who is also with the family in London, had a separate celebration with Karisma but was not part of the picnic.

Kareena Kapoor cannot have enough of the birthday cupcakes at Karisma’s birthday.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at Karisma’s birthday dinner.

Karisma Kapoor with father Randhir Kapoor on her birthday.

After the picnic, Karisma had birthday dinner with Kareena, Saif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam is vacationing in London and is often seen with Kapoor sisters. Karisma updated her fans with photos from the dinner.

On Sunday as well, Sonam and her husband had a pre-birthday dinner with Kareena, Karisma and Saif; businessman Adar Poonawala and his wife Natasha were also present at the lunch. Karisma had shared photos at that time too.

Karisma, Kareena and their families have been in London for almost three weeks now. The sisters also gifted their father a London vacation on Father’s Day. While Taimur is seen with Saif and Kareena at times, we have also seen the couple spending some me time.